Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,159,680.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,299. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Progyny by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.