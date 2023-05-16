Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,159,680.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
Progyny Price Performance
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,299. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Progyny by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.