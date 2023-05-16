ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2903382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 273,929 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.8% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $13,320,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

