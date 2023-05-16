ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.61

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 17419223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

