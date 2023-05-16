ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.61

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 17419223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.