Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

