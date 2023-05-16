Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,100 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

NYSE DKS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.22. 326,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

