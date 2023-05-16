Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $25,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 904,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after buying an additional 277,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

ESTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,777. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.