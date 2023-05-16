Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,460 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $943.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,391. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $964.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

