Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,200 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 37,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.35. The stock had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

