Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Centene stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. 129,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.