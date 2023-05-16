Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 204,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,820. 3M has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.