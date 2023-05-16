Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $840,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 191,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,258. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.