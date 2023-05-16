Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 1,158,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,433,508. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

