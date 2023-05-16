Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,148,000 after purchasing an additional 322,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,614. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

