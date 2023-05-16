Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 140,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. 107,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

