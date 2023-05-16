Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 870,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,487. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital Company Profile

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

