Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells $141,488.10 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Leneis sold 702 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.55, for a total value of $141,488.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,011.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KWR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average of $187.64. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.97 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -483.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,900,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

