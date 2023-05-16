QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

