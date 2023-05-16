QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. 2,381,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

