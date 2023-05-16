Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.29 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $86.29 million and $27,708.82 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00031956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.71383682 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,976.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

