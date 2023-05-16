Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,857. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 101.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 47,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

