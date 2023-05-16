Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.48. 5,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.