Raymond James Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %
PEYUF stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
