Raymond James Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %

PEYUF stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

