Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$7.25

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

