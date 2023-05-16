Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 243,162 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,943,953 shares in the company, valued at $105,290,266.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.