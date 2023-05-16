Replimune Group (REPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Replimune Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

