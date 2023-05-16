Replimune Group (REPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.
Replimune Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Replimune Group stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
