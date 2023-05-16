Replimune Group (REPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

