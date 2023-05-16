Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):
- 5/16/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00.
- 5/15/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/8/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $59.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $64.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shake Shack Stock Down 4.4 %
SHAK traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $71.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
