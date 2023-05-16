Reviewing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 9 20 1 2.73 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $96.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $103.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $23.07 billion 7.08 $1.32 billion $0.23 441.22 Diodes $1.99 billion 2.07 $331.28 million $7.17 12.55

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 1.71% 7.19% 5.83% Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats Advanced Micro Devices on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

