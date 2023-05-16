Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 5%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 29,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,134,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

