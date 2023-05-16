RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

