RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

