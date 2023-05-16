RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,444 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

