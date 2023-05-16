RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.