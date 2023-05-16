RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 14,167,446 shares of company stock worth $839,862,212 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

