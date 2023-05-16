RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 181,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

