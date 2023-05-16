RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $287,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.21. 131,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,967. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.74 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

