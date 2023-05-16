RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $442,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

DUK traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 579,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,858. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

