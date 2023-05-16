RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $6.46 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 293,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 3.7% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,247,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671,686. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.