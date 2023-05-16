RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after buying an additional 543,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 417,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,068. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.