Richard H. Puckett Acquires 2,000 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 274,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.