Riskified (RSKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Riskified has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Riskified by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

