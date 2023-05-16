RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires New Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 451,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

