RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE FE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.