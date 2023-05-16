Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

