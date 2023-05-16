Rubicon Technologies (RBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rubicon Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

In other Rubicon Technologies news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rubicon Technologies news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

