Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,487 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,573. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.