Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,403. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

