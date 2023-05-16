Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.