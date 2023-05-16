Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 332614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

