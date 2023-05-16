SALT One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,462.95 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $10,462.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,062.96 or 1.00085844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03151182 USD and is up 16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,021.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

