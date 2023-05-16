Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

SSL traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.35. 196,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,620. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.134853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

